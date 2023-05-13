Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Gregory S. Bentley Sells 129,691 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSY opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,710,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

