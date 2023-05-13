Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 777,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,310. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

