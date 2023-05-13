BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ BVXV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,516. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.