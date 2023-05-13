BitCash (BITC) Tops One Day Volume of $36.84

BitCash (BITC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, BitCash has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a total market cap of $17,876.34 and $36.84 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

