Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $73,480.83 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00064056 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00031468 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003759 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

