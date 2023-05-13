BitDAO Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $3.83 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

