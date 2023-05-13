BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $39,599.36 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,810.96 or 1.00098193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05750728 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,073.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

