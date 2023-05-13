Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDI. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDI opened at C$6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.57. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.45 million.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

