Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 81.4% in April

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the April 15th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackboxstocks

In other news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 282,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 865,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

NASDAQ:BLBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.