BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 313,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 224,095 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

