Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,825. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

