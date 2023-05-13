Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,908 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 4.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

