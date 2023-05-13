BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Predictive Discovery (OTCMKTS:PDIYF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Predictive Discovery (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Predictive Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of PDIYF stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday.
