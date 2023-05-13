BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $48.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. BNB has a total market cap of $48.54 billion and approximately $378.96 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $311.43 or 0.01158881 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,859,977 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,860,135.23286846. The last known price of BNB is 310.16812825 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1355 active market(s) with $493,526,613.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

