Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $73,625.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $73,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 480,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $65,325.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 million, a PE ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

