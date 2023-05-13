BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.83) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Analysts predict that BP will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 2.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

