Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BRAG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 37,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

