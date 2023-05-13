Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

