Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $133.79

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTVGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Aptiv by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.