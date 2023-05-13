Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $133.79

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Aptiv by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

