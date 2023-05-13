Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $35.29

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fluor Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. Fluor has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 284,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

