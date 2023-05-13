Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $250.00

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $186.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average is $209.30. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $183.21 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

