Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $28.40

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $149,748,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
