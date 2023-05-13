BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $44,940.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BRP Group Stock Performance
BRP Group stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BRP Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair cut shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
