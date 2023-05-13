BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $44,940.00 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRP Group Stock Performance

BRP Group stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair cut shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

