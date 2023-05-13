Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.