BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.