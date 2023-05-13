Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after buying an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,904,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.