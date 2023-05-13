Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $174.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 192,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $106,648,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

