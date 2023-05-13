BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 24,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,974. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

