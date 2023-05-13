Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
CANF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.20.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
