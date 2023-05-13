Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

