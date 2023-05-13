Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) from a tender rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$936.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.77. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.80.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$382.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.1538462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

