Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by CIBC to Buy

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.639 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

