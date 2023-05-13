Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Canadian National Railway worth $216,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.