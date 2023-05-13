Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.

CNNE stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Cannae has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Analysts predict that Cannae will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cannae by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cannae by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cannae by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

