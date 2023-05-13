Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.
CNNE stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Cannae has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Analysts predict that Cannae will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
