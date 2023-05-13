Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 854,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 210,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,515. The firm has a market cap of $460.86 million, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

