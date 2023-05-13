Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Target Price to $10.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AZYO opened at $2.32 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. Analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

