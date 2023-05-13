Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.74%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

