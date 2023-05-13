Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $12.68 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.68 billion and $169.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.20 or 0.06678255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,777,697,011 coins and its circulating supply is 34,845,465,267 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

