CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.27.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07, a PEG ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after purchasing an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 53.5% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

