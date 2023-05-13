CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CARG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.27.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07, a PEG ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 19.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 55.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.