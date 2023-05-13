Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 18,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 257,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,514 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,943,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 854,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CRBU opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.79. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 717.79%. On average, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

