Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,380. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

