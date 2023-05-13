Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 770,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,768 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,282,000 after acquiring an additional 116,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

