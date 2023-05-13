Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $263.00 at Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $209.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.02. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

