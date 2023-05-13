Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 25.5% in April

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,551. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

