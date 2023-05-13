Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.56.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. Celsius has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.