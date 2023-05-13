Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,823,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 125,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

