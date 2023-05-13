CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $2,141,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFE remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

