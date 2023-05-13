Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider David Ross Buys 7,500 Shares

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider David Ross acquired 7,500 shares of Charter Hall Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.95 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of A$82,125.00 ($55,867.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

