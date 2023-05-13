Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $296.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.