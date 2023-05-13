CIBC Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.90.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %

ESI stock opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.37. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$375.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$467.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$460.40 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4278523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

